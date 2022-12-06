Not Available

Daktari (Swahili for "doctor") was a television series that aired on CBS from 1966 to 1969, featuring Marshall Thompson as Dr. Marsh Tracy, a veterinarian at the fictional Wameru Study Center for Animal Behavior in East Africa. The show followed the work of Dr. Tracy, his daughter Paula (Cheryl Miller), and his staff, who were frequently forced to protect animals from poachers and local officials. Tracy's pets, a cross-eyed lion named Clarence and chimpanzee Judy, were also popular characters. Daktari was based upon the 1965 film Clarence, the Cross-Eyed Lion, which also starred Thompson as Dr. Tracy.