Davide Cironi is an experienced test driver and a reference point for four-wheel enthusiasts. Dealing with ancient glories and old wrecks, he recovers battered cars from remote places with the aim of refurbishing them and bringing them to the track. To carry out each project, he uses the help of the best workshops around the country, because a real restoration does not only require time and dedication, but above all experience and great knowledge of the four wheels.