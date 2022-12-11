Dal Ri and Gamjatang

Not Available

About the unexpected romance that occurs as Jin Moo Hak tries to steal an art museum from Kim Dal Ri. Kim Dal Ri, who was a visiting researcher at Kröller-Müller Museum and then becomes the director of Chungsong Art Museum. She is a character whose speech and actions are always classy and considerate. Dal Ri enjoys studying diverse fields such as art, philosophy, and religion, and she is proficient in seven languages. Jin Moo Hak, whose family grew a tiny gamja-tang (spicy pork back bone stew) restaurant into the global food corporation DonDon F&B. Although he is a director of the company, he is far from intelligent and was always ranked last in his class when he was in school.