Not Available

Dallas

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The world's first mega-soap, and one of the most popular ever produced, Dallas had it all. Beautiful women, expensive cars, and men playing Monopoly with real buildings. Famous for one of the best cliffhangers in TV history, as the world asked "Who shot J.R.?" A slow-burner to begin with, Dallas hit its stride in the 2nd season, with long storylines and expert character development. Dallas ruled the airwaves in the 1980's.

Cast

Patrick DuffyBobby Ewing
Kimberly FosterMichelle Stevens Ewing
Larry HagmanJohn Ross ( J.R. ) Ewing
Howard KeelClayton Farlow
George KennedyCarter McKay
Ken KerchevalCliff Barnes

View Full Cast >

Images

356 More Images