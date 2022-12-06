Not Available

It takes a lot more than pompoms and a winning smile to become a member of one of the nation's most iconic cheerleading teams in the world as CMT discovers in the two-hour special, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. CMT cameras document the audition process as 1,000 women descend upon Texas Stadium for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open auditions. CMT cameras will capture the entire journey of the 2005-2006 squad from auditions, through training camp, all the way to the first home game, with unprecedented access. "Through the years, I have found that most people don't truly understand what it takes to be a cheerleader," says Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli McGonagill Finglass. "This CMT special breaks through the mystique of the organization to reveal a group of women with extraordinary talent, sacrifice and diversity. I am proud for the nation to see how truly impressive the ladies are while always embracing a humble, hometown girl spirit." With unlimited access, CMT's original special will take viewers every step of the way, as the field of candidates is whittled down from more than 1,000 to just 38. CMT will go behind the scenes throughout the three audition phases -- preliminaries, semifinals and finals. Then it's off with the 45 remaining candidates for a grueling three-month training camp to learn more than 50 song-and-dance routines for the upcoming football season. Ultimately 38 women will be selected for the 2005-2006 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, and CMT will be there as they perform at the first home game against their rivals, the Washington Redskins.