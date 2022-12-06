Not Available

Damage Control involves one all-American teenager who is left home alone for the weekend while MTV's hidden cameras follow every move. Faced with compromising situations thanks to the Damage Control Insiders, the parents watch from next door with host, and Simple Plan lead singer, Pierre Bouvier, trying to guess just what their son or daughter might do next. Each time they guess right, they win $1,000. When their parents return, each time the teenager confesses to what happened, they will win $.