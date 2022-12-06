Not Available

This series and our heroine took place in the Chosun Dynasty.Chae Ok was separated from her brother when her father, a nobleman, was accused of treason. She managed to make her way and becomes a Damo, a low ranked woman detective. Skilled in swordplay, she must not only fight crime, but to face inequality for her status in society. Her brother grew up to be a rebel leader fighting against society injustice and both brother and sister faced off against each other on opposite side of the law.