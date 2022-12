Not Available

Damo and Ivor are a comedy duo act from Ireland, composed of two contrasting Dublin stereotypes, both portrayed by Andrew Quirke. The characters first appeared on Republic of Telly in 2011. Their musical parody, "Everybody's Drinkin'" debuted at sixth position in the Irish Singles Chart in April 2011 after the music video was shown on the programme. On September 16, 2013 their television show, Damo and Ivor debuted on RTE Two.