Dance Academy

Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Tara Webster has grown up on a farm in country Australia and has dreamt of being a dancer ever since she was a little girl. Her life takes a turn when she makes it into the National Academy of Dance - the best ballet school in the country. What Tara doesn’t realise is how far behind she is in her training, and that there’s a whole lot more to surviving the Academy than just dancing. The ballet world is full of tough competition, and Tara must work hard to maintain her position in the academy, whilst dealing with the distraction of friends, classmates and especially boys.