Dance India Dance is an Indian dance competition show that airs on Zee TV in the India, produced by UTV Software Communications and has become India's larget dance-based reality show. The show's title was inspired by Kannada film Dance Raja Dance.[1] The show first premiered on January 30, 2009, was created by Zee TV producers . The first season was hosted by Tarana Raja; since then second season it has been hosted by Indian television personality Saumya Tandon with Jay Bhanushali. The show features a unique format wherein dancers from a variety of styles enter open auditions held in Indian Metropolitan cities to showcase their unique style and talents and, if allowed to move forward, then are put through Mega-audition rounds of auditions to test their ability to adapt to different styles. At the end of Mega Audition, Only Top 18 dancers are chosen as 'finalists' who move on to compete in the competition's main phase where they will perform solo, duet and group dance numbers in a variety of styles in competition for the votes of the broadcast viewing audience which, combined with the input of a panel of judges, determines which dancers will advance to the next stage from week to week.[2] The show features a variety of Indian cultural and international dance styles ranging across a broad spectrum of classical, contemporary, Bollywood, hip-hop, jazz, Kalaripayattu, Salsa, Samba and musical theatre styles, amongst others, with many sub-genres within these categories represented. Competitors attempt to master these styles in an attempt to survive successive weeks of elimination and win a cash prize (typically Rs 50 Lakh) and often other awards, as well as the title of "India's Best Dancer". The show is choreographed by some of the most popular Indian choreographers, such as Terence Lewis, Remo D'Souza and Geeta Kapoor. The show has won several Television Awards for Most Popular Dance Reality Show.[3]