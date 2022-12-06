Not Available

Dance Moms: Miami will go behind-the-scenes at Miami-based Stars Dance Studio, where the school's owners and renowned contemporary dance instructors Victor Smalley and Angel Armas teach, train and choreograph a diverse group of talented girl and boy dancers as they strive to become the best in the sport of competitive dance and tomorrow's stars. Born and raised in Miami, Victor has become well known throughout the dance world for his cutting-edge choreography, with his first big break as a finalist on season six of the hit show, So You Think You Can Dance. Angel was born in Sagua La Grande, Villa Clara, Cuba. At the age of 12 his passion for dance ignited when he began taking lessons in ballroom dance and now his choreography is in high demand by local TV shows, concerts, and artists.