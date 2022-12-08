Not Available

Dancing Down Under is an observational series that follows the amazing adventures of a group of young Australians as they vie for the winner’s trophies in the extraordinary world of competitive Irish Dancing. The 10 part series begins with four main characters - Ceili, Thommy, Brent and Carina as they compete at the Australian National Irish Dancing Championships in 2010. Their shared dream is to qualify to compete in the 2011 World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin Ireland. Despite a dramatic series of triumphs and disappointments, all four dancers travel to Ireland and dance on the world stage. What happens to them, their families and teachers along the way is dramatic, funny and tragic as they dance against the best of the best in the world.