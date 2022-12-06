Not Available

BBC's landmark 10-part series on the evolution of rock music with the innovators of the late-1940s and 1950s. For forty years, rock and roll has continued to reinvent itself, to challenge, to upset as well as delight, to break rules and make new ones. Dancing in the Street is a full-scale salute to that turbulent roller-coaster ride and an accompanying guide to the ten-part BBC series. Well-known American music journalist Robert Palmer illuminates the roots of rock in the fifties and explores its development through to its continuing growth today. In ten key chapters he investigates how the many tributaries - from blues and gospel to reggae, punk and rap - converge and connect.