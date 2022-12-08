Dancing Stars Bulgaria

Not Available

With rhythmic step and more glamorous than ever on stage at Nova TV in March comes the most successful and impressive dance format "Dancing Stars". Stars from different fields will dance with professionals and will give everything to win sympathy of the jury and spectators. From tango and cha-cha to waltz and hip-hop, the tense moments in spectacular stage performances, "Dancing Stars" out on the dance floor with the promise of many positive emotions close race and a great show that will not only make the stars dance . World famous BBC Worldwide format has already won millions of fans worldwide. Bulgarian viewers know him well, but only on Nova TV in the spring to ensure that each dance is more inspiring than the last. Dancing Stars started on 11 March at 20.00 hours on New TV! Every Monday and Friday!