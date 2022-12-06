Dancing with the Stars

Not Available

American version of the British television series Strictly Come Dancing.The format of the show consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer. Past celebrity contestants have included professional and Olympic athletes, models, actors, singers, reality television stars, chefs, talk show hosts, journalists, entrepreneurs, magicians, politicians, newsmakers, internet personalities, and an astronaut. Each couple performs predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes. The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains.