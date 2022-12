Not Available

Izaki Ryunosuke is a popular romance novelist who is constantly writing bestsellers. Now a widower with plenty of experience in relationships, he is also an open advocate of "free love." But when it comes to his teenage daughter Akari, he sings a completely different tune! The overprotective Ryunosuke monitors her every move, even if it means shadowing her or stealing her cell phone! Will the two ever learn to understand each other, and will Akari ever be able to date in peace?