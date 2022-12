Not Available

A look behind the scenes of one of the world's top dog training academies. Crufts this is not - there are no prizes for good looks or pure breeds. This is where the dogs that protect society from drugs and explosives are trained and prepared for a life on the front line. No snarling German Shepherds, this is more a world of playful Spaniels and bouncy Labradors but be prepared for heartaches, as not everyone makes the grade.