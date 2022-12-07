Not Available

Today's world is fraught with peril: thugs at home, terrorists abroad, aliens in outer space. You must arm yourself against the imminent threat - both real and imaginary - and Nick Frost will show you how. The hero of Spaced and Shaun of the Dead is your Monger of War, showing you how to react in the face of attack. In these violent times, you can never be too paranoid, too pissed off or too over prepared. Learn what to do if: * Your jet is hijacked! * A nuclear train derails in your living room! * A parachutist lands in your garden! Learn how to: * Bullet proof your car! * Command your own platoon! Nick Frost's Danger! Incoming Attack! follows on from Danger! 50,000 Volts! - the second chapter in this essential survival guide from a man who really knows very little about anything.