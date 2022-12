Not Available

Under a postbox "somewhere in Mayfair" lives the world's greatest secret agent - so secret in fact, that even his codename has a codename. Follow the adventures of Danger Mouse and his trusty sidekick Penfold as they battle the Untold Horrid Evils of Baron Silas Greenback, Count Duckula and other assorted fiends. Can Danger Mouse save the day? Can Penfold find his way out from behind the sofa? Only time will tell...