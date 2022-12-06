Not Available

Danger UXB was a 1979 British ITV television series about a squad of Royal Engineers with the duty of defusing unexploded ordnance in England during the Blitz in World War II. It starred Anthony Andrews as Lieutenant Brian Ash, a newly commissioned officer assigned to 347 Section of 97 Tunneling Company, Royal Engineers, which has been assigned to explosive ordnance disposal duties. Maurice Roëves played Sergeant James, his section sergeant. Naturally, the series primarily featured military storylines, but there was a strong and touching romantic thread provided by Susan Mount (Judy Geeson), with whom Ash falls in love. The programme was titled and partly based on the the memoirs of Major A. B. Hartley, M.B.E, RE, Unexploded Bomb, the UXB standing-for UneXploded Bomb. The series was filmed in 1978 in and around the Clapham/Streatham/Tooting area of London. The program appeared on U.S. television on PBS as part of Masterpiece Theatre from 1980 to 1981.