Set in the beautiful rural towns of Warwick and Leamington Spa, Dangerfield told of the trials of London police surgeon Dr Paul Dangerfield (Nigel Le Vaillant in his first major role since playing dour Dr Julian Chapman in Casualty) who relocated to Warwickshire following the tragic death of his wife Celia in a car crash. A single parent to teenagers Alison (Lisa Faulkner and Tamzin Malleson) and Marty (Sean Maguire and Tim Vincent), Dangerfield first worked under the watchful eye of Birmingham-born DI Ken Jackson (George Irving) then in Series 3 and 4 was presented with other police bosses including DS Helen Diamond (Nicola Cowper) and DI Frank Dagley (Michael Melia). It wasn't all gloom and doom for widower Dangerfield, however, as he did find time, after a suitable mourning period, to briefly romance feisty barrister Kate Durrani (Kim Vithana) and on a more long-term basis, his medical colleague Dr Joanna Stevens (Amanda Redman). Following his daughter Al's marriage during