Dangerous Drives is a series about the human relationship with the dangers of getting behind the wheel of an automobile. It is a 13-part series on SPEEDTV that gives us a shotgun look into some of the most dangerous driving jobs in the world. Feel the intensity as you look over 10,000 foot drop-offs, spin around hairpin turns at 200 MPH, or slide down icy roads in an eighteen wheeler. Jump in the passenger seat as you learn the daily dangers of being a prison transport driver, a boarder patrol officer, or a simple motorcycle enthusiast who happens to like to drive as fast as they can across the most treacherous highway in the United States. Over 45,000 people die every year because of driving related incidents. Driving is dangerous. Dangerous Drives puts us as close to the edge of death as humanly possible from the safety of our own homes.