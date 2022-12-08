Not Available

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is an exciting new animated multi-platform series for children ages 2-4 launching on PBS KIDS this fall (check local listings). The first television series produced by The Fred Rogers Company since the iconic Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood also features an engaging and activity-rich website full of fun interactive games for kids, information-rich resources for parents and teachers and other valuable and engaging cross-platform content. Each episode of the new series showcases two relatable stories starring 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his best friends, who invite young viewers to come along on delightful musical adventures as they explore the vibrant Neighborhood of Make-Believe.