Not Available

Danni Lowinski is a young woman in front of the thirties, who a few years earned a living as a hairdresser. She returns to school and obtained a law degree, but it appears nowhere on the box to arrive. She let the head hang and conquers a place in a mall in the center of Genk, where they are ordinary men cheap legal assistance. The concept seems as if by magic to strike, although that is beyond her colleague Olivier Smets counted.