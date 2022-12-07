Not Available

Dannii Minogue: Style Queen is a three-part television documentary featuring australian artist Dannii Minogue that will be aired on ITV2 on August 2010. The TV show will follow Dannii Minogue as she prepares to embark on one of the biggest challenges in her career and a brand new chapter of her life – launching her brand-new fashion range Project D. The documentary will give viewers behind the scenes access with Dannii, as she allows cameras access in the run up to her dream business at the same time juggling all the other important elements in her life; TV, music, red-carpet events, modelling, writing her autobiography, her boyfriend Kris, travelling between London and Australia for Australia's Got Talent – and her most important job – her impending motherhood.