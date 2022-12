Not Available

Film critic Danny Leigh profiles the mavericks, rebels and brilliant outsiders of British cinema. The series tells the stories of Performance co-director Donald Cammell, Jonathan Glazer of Under the Skin and Sexy Beast fame, father of modern docudrama Peter Watkins, fearless actor and director Samantha Morton, artist and filmmaker John Akomfrah and brilliant troublemaker Alan Clarke. Danny Leigh's British Film Mavericks is part of the Genius of British Cinema season.