From Butch Hartman, the creator of the hit Nicktoon, The Fairly OddParents, unveils the funny, fantastic action-packed adventures of Danny Fenton, who straddles two worlds as a shy freshman at Casper High and a heroic phantom-fighter with ghostly superpowers. With his best friends, techno-geek Tucker and free-thinking Goth girl Sam, he thwarts the misdeeds of menacing ghosts; and stumbles through daily social hurdles. - Danny Phantom Press Kit."It's a great comedy/action show that I think you and all the other Nickelodeon animation fans are really going to love. And it's a bit different than anything Nickelodeon has done before. They're 22-minute stories, which is a different storytelling format for us." - Butch HartmanNot seeing is believing..