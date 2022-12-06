Dante's Cove

Not Available

This program is set in a small coastal town in Southern California and focuses on a group of attractive characters in their twenties – most of them skaters, surfers, and college students -- who live in an apartment complex on the beach called the Hotel Dante. The good-looking young residents are gay, lesbian, bi and straight, at a point in their lives when they are full of hopes and dreams, but also coming up against the harsh realities of daily survival. The group of friends investigates mysterious happenings that took place long ago in their apartment complex.