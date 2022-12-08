Danube Europes Amazon

Not Available

between wilderness and civilization is what makes the Danube so unique. As it flows through its various landscapes, it transforms. Influenced by weather and climatic extremes, it is in constant motion. Floods and drought determine life on the great river just as much as the seasons. They influence migration, mating and breeding, as well as hunting and hibernation. Wherever the Danube flows, it impacts nature and people's lives. Never before has the nature of this mighty river, that has helped form the contours of Europe, been captured so exquisitely as in this two-part series. An epic journey of discovery into the continent’s unknown wild lands, see how the river’s famous currents helped sculpt the incredible landscapes, and links them together.