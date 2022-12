Not Available

Drama based around best friends Faye and Ashley, who are the scourge of 'broken Britain' - young mums living on benefits. Happily they're determined to become rich businesswomen, whatever it takes. The girls set up Woofitys Day Care for Cared-for Dogs, but when they lose Gizmo the pug the venture threatens to go wrong. Will Ashley's boyfriend Ryan and Faye's ex Marco save the day? What are the revelations that will rock these saucy, sassy, Bristolicious mates' world?