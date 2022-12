Not Available

"Hooman Sahraee" is assigned to re-open a closed medical institute. But along the way he gets acquainted with 2 others named "Sohrab Kashef" and "Behrouz Eshghi" who have a history of fraud. Since Hooman is an Idealistic and obliged person, he soon finds out about their goals and tries to create an operational and great Medical institute with help of Dr. Keymaraam.