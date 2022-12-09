Not Available

Dara and Ed's Big Adventure is a three part series which follows comedians Ed Byrne and Dara O'Briain as they embark on an epic 4,000 mile Pan-American adventure, retracing an intrepid journey originally undertaken in the 1940's. Dara and Ed follow in the wheel tracks of three adventurers from Detroit. Sullivan Richardson, Arnold Whitaker and Kenneth Van Hee were dubbed the 'three damn fools' by the American press when they set out to travel from North to South America in their Plymouth saloon car, before a road linked the continents