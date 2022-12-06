Dara O Briain

Not Available

Dara Ó Briain, born 4 February 1972) is an Irish stand-up comedian and television presenter, noted for hosting topical panel shows such as The Panel, Mock the Week, Dara Ó Briain: School of Hard Sums and The Apprentice: You're Fired!. He has also featured on Don't Feed the Gondolas, Have I Got News For You, QI, Stargazing Live and Dara Ó Briain's Science Club. The Irish Independent described him as "Terry Wogan's heir apparent as Britain's 'favourite Irishman'".[2] Writing for The Evening Standard, Bruce Dessau noted that "If you don’t laugh at Ó Briain, check your pulse, you must be dead."[3] Since January 2006, Ó Briain has taken part in the BBC Three Men in a Boat series, with Rory McGrath and Griff Rhys Jones. The series, broadcast in a pair of episodes around new year in 2006 and then every year since 2008, has consistently had around 3 million viewers. In 2007, Ó Briain was voted the 42nd greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups and again in the updated 2010 list as the 16th greatest stand-up comic.