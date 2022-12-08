Not Available

Combining lively and in-depth studio discussion with exploratory films and on-the-spot reports, Dara O'Briain's Science Club takes a single subject each week and examines it from lots of different and unexpected angles, from sex to extinction, Einstein to space exploration and brain chemistry to music. It brings some of the world's foremost thinkers together to share their ideas on everything, from how to avoid asteroid impact to whether or not we are still evolving.