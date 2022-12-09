Darcy's Wild Life

Not Available

Darcy Fields, fourteen year old daughter of movie-star Victoria Fields, enjoys a dream life – Malibu beach-house, private jets, limos, every luxury a kid could imagine. So, when her mother decides to quit the Hollywood rat-race and take Darcy to live on a ranch near the tiny town of Bailey in heartland America, Darcy can’t see how it’s in any way a good idea. Luckily, Darcy is blessed with a good heart and a sweet, generous personality, and although she misses the spectacular charms of her old life, she quickly reserves of resilience and ability she had no idea she possessed.