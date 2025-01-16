Not Available

Daredevil: Born Again

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marvel Studios

Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Cast

Charlie CoxMatt Murdock / Daredevil
Vincent D'OnofrioWilson Fisk / Kingpin
Margarita LevievaHeather Glenn
Nikki M. JamesKirsten McDuffie
Genneya WaltonBB Urich
Arty FroushanBuck Cashman

