Dark Blue and Moonlight

Yan Fei is a young marketing director and Hai Qing dreams of studying art. Yan Fei has a boyfriend, Jimmy. Hai Qing is still single. When Hai Qing spots Yan Fei at a local swimming pool, he secretly takes a picture of the pretty young man. Through a series of unfortunate events the two end up talking to each other and Yan Fei decides to give Hai Qing his number, hoping they would meet again-the chemistry between them is instantaneous. But as chance or fate would have it, Hai Qing drops his phone in the swimming pool and he never gets the chance to call Yan Fei. Not long after, Hai Qing meets Ping Jun and the two start dating. However, this is only the beginning. Hai Qing can't forget Yan Fei. And Yan Fei can't forget him either.