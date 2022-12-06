Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King

Not Available

Dark Kingdom is a dramatic re-telling of a German myth (the story which inspired J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings'). In the action/adventure, fantasy love story, Eric (Benno Furmann) is a young blacksmith who is unaware that his true identity is actually Siegfried, the orphaned heir to a conquered kingdom. When a comet impacts the earth, it sets off a chain of events setting Eric on the path to his true destiny. His adventure begins with a chance encounter with his true love, the Norse warrior Queen Brunhild (Loken). Next he becomes a hero to the Burgunds after slays the much-feared dragon Fafnir. His reward for which is an ancient treasure trove the beast had long protected the treasure of the Nibelungs. Eric ignores warnings of a curse placed on the treasure, an act that ultimately endangers his love for Brunhild and the reclaiming of his birthright.