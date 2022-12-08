Not Available

Dark Knight was a fantasy action series adaptation of Sir Walters Scott's famous novel entitled "Ivanhoe". The story takes place in England in the year 1193, with the land reduced to submission under the weight of constant foreign invasions and the capture of their true King Richard the Lionheart. Each episode follows the journey of Ivanhoe (Ben Pullen) battling against the fake King's tyranny and oppression and the dark arts of his necromancer named Mordour. Join Ivanhoe accompanied by the beautiful healer/swordfighter Rebecca (Charlotte Comer) and apprentice sorcerer Odo (Peter O'Farrell) in their exciting epic adventure into the Dark Ages with their fight against supernatural evil and absolute dictatorship.