Dark Matter

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Prodigy Pictures Inc

The six-person crew of a derelict spaceship awakens from stasis in the farthest reaches of space. Their memories wiped clean, they have no recollection of who they are or how they got on board. The only clue to their identities is a cargo bay full of weaponry and a destination: a remote mining colony that is about to become a war zone. With no idea whose side they are on, they face a deadly decision. Will these amnesiacs turn their backs on history, or will their pasts catch up with them?

Cast

Melissa O'NeilTwo
Anthony LemkeThree
Alex Mallari Jr.Four
Jodelle FerlandFive
Roger R. CrossSix
Zoie PalmerThe Android

