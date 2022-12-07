Not Available

Dark Oracle follows the adventures of 15-year-old twins Cally and Lance Stone who discovered a comic book that gave them clues about the future of their lives. As they were suddenly thrust into a comic book world of danger, fear and uncertainty, the twins learn the Dark Oracle has a hidden agenda that threatens their very existence. In a unique blend of live action and comic book style animation, the two confront their animated alter egos, Violet and Blaze, who possess the uncanny ability to manipulate their future. With events in the comic book world influencing ones in their own world, Cally and Lance struggle to stay one step ahead of their dark counterparts, or face a very unpleasant fate. The stakes become higher still, with Violet and Blaze trying to escape into the real world to wreak further havoc.