Dark Rising

Not Available

The Savage Tales of Summer Vale follows the continuing exploits of demon slayer Princess Summer Vale and her entourage of misfits as they try to save the world from imminent destruction. Warrior of Worlds There are two Earths: our Earth, a place where Magic and Demons are things of folklore and legend, and Dark Earth, a dimension created at the height of the Roman Empire by the Sorcerer Aramas using the Tether, a powerful device of his own creation. His intention was to exile magic and usher in a new Age of Man. His plan almost succeeded.