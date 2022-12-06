Not Available

Dark Season centres around a normal English school, but all is not what it seems... For the machinations of the mysterious Mr Eldritch are at work. A shades-wearing, bleached-blonde millionaire, he arrives at the school claiming to be its benefactor; donating computers to every student. Investigating Eldritch is the ever-inquisitive, wise beyond her years third former Marcie, who with her fifth form friends, Reet and Thom, uncovers a plot to that doesn't just threaten the pupils of the school, but the whole human race!