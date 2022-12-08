Not Available

When an abandoned industrial building is cleared for demolition, a locked door is discovered in its basement. The door conceals an archive of strange and disturbing specimens, recordings, photos and documentary films; compelling evidence of monstrous creatures and preternatural events. The documentarian's whereabouts remain unknown. In his records, he identifies himself only as The Teller. Whoever The Teller was, he saw it as his mission to make the public aware of these troubling truths. His many eerie case files and investigations reveal a frightening world of dark secrets.