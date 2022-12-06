Not Available

Dark Shadows

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Dark Shadows was a daytime soap opera on ABC-TV which aired weekdays during the afternoon. With vampires, witches, worlocks, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures, it became a surprising phenomenon, lasting for five years before it was cancelled.The show revolves around Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid), a guilt-ridden 175-year-old vampire who longs to be human again and returns to his estate after being chained inside a coffin for nearly 200 years.

Cast

Jonathan FridBramwell Collins
Grayson HallJulia Hoffman
Joan BennettElizabeth Collins Stoddard
David SelbyQuentin Collins
Kathryn Leigh ScottMaggie Evans
Lara ParkerAngelique Bouchard Collins

