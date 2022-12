Not Available

At the end of World War II, after dividing up the nation, the countries that defeated Japan failed to rule the island. As a result, many independent powers were established. They developed a hatred of one another, leading the country into a never-ending spiral of civil war. Following a group of women under the close "protection" of soldiers, will they be able to return to the safety of their own territories... or are do they have more to fear from their protectors?