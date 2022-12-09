Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential

Not Available

Through deleted scenes, bonus clips, and new interviews, the trio will expand on the stories told in some of the most popular episodes of Dark Side of the Ring, tackling unanswered questions, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the making of each episode and digging deep with special guests including Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda. Each episode will explore a major moment from the series, including the Von Erich brothers' tragic deaths, The Montreal Screwjob, conspiracy theories surrounding Gino Hernandez's death, and more.