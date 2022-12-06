Dark Stalkers

Not Available

To conquer the world, the fiery Alien Pyron assembles an army of supernatural beings with magical powers: the DarkStalkers! And two of the biggest and vilest lead Pyron's army: Demitri Maximov, Lord of the Vampires, and Morrigan Aensland, a powerful succubus. But the good guys are fighting back! Around the catwoman Felicia rallies a band of freedom-loving DarkStalkers: the merman Rikou, the Kung-Fu fighting Werewolf Jonathan Talbain, the Frankenstien-like monster Victor von Gerdenheim, the Sasquatch, and his nephew Hairball. To crush the rebels, Lord Demitri and Morrigan send the lunatic Mummy pharaoh Anakaris, the zombie rockstar Lord Raptor, and the cursed samurai Bishamon. Things get complicated when demon hunters Donovan Bane and Hsien-Ko decide that all DarkStalkers regardless if they are good or evil must die! Yet the fate of the world depends on a human, teenager Harry Grimoire. If Harry can master his secret magical legacy-and the intricacies of alien computer techn