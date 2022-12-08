Not Available

We all know how powerful temptations are, from taking the last cookie in the company kitchen, to sneaking peeks at surprise birthday gifts. But what happens when these fixations evolve from trivial to terrifying? From a stiletto obsession that turned sickening, Black Magic that ends in murder, and bondage that goes beyond, Investigation Discovery's new series, DARK TEMPTATIONS uncovers the dark realities when perverse fascinations take deadly turns. Prying the lid off these taboo worlds, each one hour episode offers viewers a rare glimpse of lives dictated by DARK TEMPTATIONS.