Dark Woods Justice

Deep in the heart of Washington's Olympic Peninsula is home to one of the country's last great forests - one so massive and diverse that it has been called America's "Last Untamed Wilderness." With land stretching over 2,000 square miles and filled with some of the rarest and most ancient trees on earth, this vast forest hides dark secrets, including an illicit underground black market of natural resource theft. However, Sheriff's deputies throughout the region have sworn to protect their communities and the forest at all costs.